As Modi turns 71, Centre plans vaccination record, welfare programs

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 01:01 pm

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is planning a grand 20-day outreach program to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party leaders are celebrating PM Modi's 20 years in public service. They are looking to set a new COVID-19 vaccination record, carry out cleanliness drives and blood donation camps, and distribute free food. Here are more details.

Details

BJP targets 2 crore vaccine doses today

The BJP has set a goal to administer two crore doses today and has trained around eight lakh volunteers for the task. Meanwhile, state officials have been told to double the daily vaccination rate. "Let's do #VaccineSeva and give him (PM Modi) birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed.

Plans

River Ganges will be cleaned at 71 sites

As part of the campaign, five crore postcards with PM Modi's photo will be mailed from post offices across the country. In Uttar Pradesh, party workers will hold a drive to clean river Ganges at 71 sites. Health camps will be set up across districts and food will be distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Details

Sanitation campaign planned on Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), a sanitation campaign will be held and trees will be planted. People will be encouraged to avoid plastic and use Khadi and local products. An exhibition on PM Modi's life will also be organized. Meanwhile, 71,000 diyas or earthen lamps will be lit up at Bharat Mata Temple in Varanasi.

Other programs

Children orphaned during pandemic to be registered

Furthermore, children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19 will be registered by BJP workers so they can avail benefits under the PM-CARES fund. All the gifts received by the PM will be auctioned on the government website - pmmemontos.gov.in. Hoardings thanking PM Modi for free food and vaccination will also be set up as part of the campaign, the BJP said.

BJP

BJP celebrating PM's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' since 2014

The BJP has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday as Seva Diwas or Service Day since 2014, when he first became the Prime Minister. This time, the welfare activities have been extended to 20 days as PM Modi completes two decades of holding public office. He was sworn-in as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7 in 2001.