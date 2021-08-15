'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayaas,' says PM Modi on 75th I-Day

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 09:05 am

PM Modi today addressed the nation on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi to mark India's 75th Independence Day. In his speech, the PM called for an environment involving every Indian's participation and growth for all. It marked PM Modi's eighth straight I-Day speech and second to be held under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quote

PM Modi paid tribute to doctors, sanitation workers

"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayaas' is very important for for achieving all our goals," PM Modi said today. Earlier in his speech, he paid tribute to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, and scientists who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. "All those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation."

Olympics

PM Modi praises Indian Olympians at the 2020 Games

PM Modi also praised the Olympians who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Games. "The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations." Around 240 Olympians and sports officials were invited for the I-Day celebrations today.

Twitter Post

Here are some images from the celebrations

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the Indian contingent that participated in #TokyoOlympics and NCC cadets, who participated in #IndependenceDay2021 celebrations at the Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/cCE4e5PQjE — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Quote

'Need to bridge gap between villages and cities'

"It is essential to fully utilize the capabilities of India...We have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind, the area that is lagging behind. We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities," PM Modi said.

J&K

Development of J&K is visible: PM Modi

"Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for Assembly elections in the future. The development of J&K is visible on the ground," PM Modi said. He added, "Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure." The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was devoid of its special status and bifurcated in 2019.

Quote

Sainik schools will now be opened to girls

The PM further informed that all Sainik schools will be opened to girls. "It is a matter of pride for the country whether it is education or sports, Board results, or Olympic medals, our daughters are performing phenomenally today."

Food

Government to supply fortified rice to poor, PM says

The Indian government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor through different welfare schemes in order to address the issue of malnutrition. "Malnutrition and lack of micro-nutrients are affecting the growth of poor children. Looking at this, it has been decided to fortify the rice given to the poor via different government schemes." It will be done by 2024, he added.

Other details

'India should be energy-independent before turning 100'

PM Modi said India should become self-reliant in the energy sector before its 100th Independence Day. "India has moved toward electric mobility and work is underway on 100% electrification of Indian Railways with the aim to becoming net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030." "We have to make India a green hydrogen export hub. Green growth will give rise to green jobs," he added.