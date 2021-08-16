PM Modi meets with Indian Olympians back from Tokyo

Indian athletes returned from Tokyo with a haul of seven medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted the Olympic-returned Indian athletes for breakfast at his residence, a day after lauding their memorable performance at the Tokyo Games from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Indian athletes returned from Tokyo with a haul of seven medals, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in track and field. It was the country's best-ever show at Olympics.

Modi was seen talking to Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu

Modi, who had applauded the Indian athletes' tremendous show during the 75th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort on Sunday, was seen talking to Chopra and bronze medalist PV Sindhu, who became only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals. The shuttler had also brought with her the silver medal she had won at Rio five years ago.

Indian men's hockey team also chatted with the PM

The members of the India men's hockey team that won bronze after 41 years also chatted with the PM, who was seen examining a hockey stick. In addition, the wrestling contingent, which returned from the Olympics with two medals, was also present. To recall, Ravi Dahiya won a silver and Bajrang Punia a bronze medal in Tokyo.

Other medalists included Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain

Vinesh Phogat, who has been suspended by the WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) for indiscipline, was also present along with young Anshu Malik, Seema Bisla, and coach Jagmander Singh. Other medalists included weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who opened India's account at the Games on the first day of the competitions with a silver medal, and bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

The women's hockey team was also present

The women's hockey team that exceeded all expectations by reaching its maiden Olympic semifinal was also present alongside the boxing, shooting, and athletics contingents.