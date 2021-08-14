Home Ministry notifies August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

The day will remind the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering faced by the people of India during the partition, an official notification said

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued a notification declaring that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to salute those who sacrificed their lives during the country's partition, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement to this effect. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has welcomed Modi's decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Here is what the Prime Minister tweeted

#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay का यह दिन हमें भेदभाव, वैमनस्य और दुर्भावना के जहर को खत्म करने के लिए न केवल प्रेरित करेगा, बल्कि इससे एकता, सामाजिक सद्भाव और मानवीय संवेदनाएं भी मजबूत होंगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

Wound of partition cannot be described in words: Shah

"The wound of the partition of the country and grief of losing loved ones cannot be described in words. I am sure that Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will strengthen peace, love, and unity by eliminating the ill-will of discrimination and malice from society," Shah tweeted.

Here is what Shah tweeted

देश के विभाजन का घाव व अपनों को खोने के दुःख को शब्दों में वर्णित नहीं किया जा सकता।



मुझे विश्वास है कि #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay समाज से भेदभाव व द्वेष की दुर्भावना को खत्म कर शांति, प्रेम व एकता को बल देगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2021

'People of India will salute those who sacrificed their lives'

In a notification, the Home Ministry said the people of India, while celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will salute those who had to sacrifice their lives during the partition of India. "The Government of India has decided to declare 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in remembrance of the people who lost their lives during the partition," it added.

Millions of people were displaced during partition: Modi

"The Government of India declares 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering faced by the people of India during the partition," the notification said. Modi has also noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence caused by the partition.

India will be celebrating 75th Independence Day on Sunday

Notably, Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial ruler in 1947, and millions of people were displaced and many lakh of them lost their lives as large-scale rioting broke out. India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.