Maharashtra eases rules for cinema halls, restaurants. Check details here

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 04:08 pm

Maharashtra has eased COVID-19 rules for cinema halls and restaurants.

The Maharashtra government has allowed the reopening of cinema halls, amusement parks, and the extension of timings for restaurants and shops starting today. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after a meeting with the state's COVID-19 Task Force. The news comes as COVID-19 cases have dropped in the state and vaccination drive has picked pace. Here's what you need to know.

Details

Reopening of cinema halls

Cinema halls, theaters, and auditoriums will open across Maharashtra from today with 50 percent seating capacity. Visitors will be required to show their safety status on the Aarogya Setu app and follow all coronavirus-linked protocols such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing. These establishments were shut in April this year in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

Relaxation

Relaxations for amusement parks

The state government has permitted the reopening of amusement parks from Friday, the Chief Minister's secretariat had announced earlier this week. However, water rides have not been allowed to operate as yet. "It has been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd October. Amusement parks can be operated except water rides," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Timings

Fresh timings for restaurants and eateries

The Maharashtra government has said that eateries and restaurants across the state can operate until 12 am. Other shops in the state have been allowed to function till 11 pm. "We are slowly relaxing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be decreasing...There is a constant demand to extend the working hours of restaurants and shops," a government statement said.

Situation

State sees 1,573 COVID-19 cases; 24K active infections

Maharashtra reported 1,573 new COVID-19 cases and 2,968 more recoveries. There are 24,292 active infections in the state. Meanwhile, India logged 15,786 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and the active caseload stands at 1,75,745. More than one billion (100 crore) vaccine doses have been administered across India, marking a significant milestone in the country's vaccination drive.