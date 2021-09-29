Coronavirus: India reports under 20K cases for second consecutive day

Active COVID-19 cases across India account for 0.84% of the total cases.

India on Wednesday reported under 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. The dip in infections is owed to a decline in cases in Kerala, the state that had been leading the spike for months. Notably, Kerala continues to record a test positivity rate of 11.60%. Active cases across India account for 0.84% of the total cases; the lowest since March 2020.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.37 crore; nearly 4.47 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 3,37,16,451 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,47,751. So far, 3,29,86,180 patients have recovered, while 2,82,520 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 18,870 new infections, 28,178 more discharges, and 378 fresh fatalities. 87,66,63,490 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

60% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 2,844 new COVID-19 cases along with 3,029 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 11,196 new cases and 18,849 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 629 new cases and 782 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,630 new cases and 1,643 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 771 new cases and 1,333 recoveries.

Zydus Cadila

Government, Zydus Cadila to finalize vaccine price this week

The Centre and Zydus Cadila will decide on the price of the COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, this week, sources told The Economic Times. Reportedly, negotiations are on and the government is looking to roll out the vaccine by October 2, which happens to be the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. ZyCoV-D—a three-dose DNA vaccine—has been approved for people aged 12 years and above.

COVAXIN

COVAXIN used to vaccinate 1 in 11 people

Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, celebrated as an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, has been used to inoculate only one in 11 Indians. Reportedly, Bharat Biotech has failed to increase production of the vaccine, despite setting a goal of an average 10 crore monthly doses between August-December. CMD Krishna Ella recently said that Bharat Biotech will supply 5.5 crore doses from October, up from the current 3.5 crore.

Information

SII gets nod to test vaccine on kids aged 7-11

The Serum Institute of India has been allowed to enroll children aged seven to 11 years to test its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax. Notably, the SII is already conducting a trial of Novavax's shot in the 12-17 age group.