COVID-19 vaccines prove highly effective in preventing mortality: Centre

The vaccine tracker has been developed by synergizing data from different portals to give information on various aspects of vaccination

The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing mortality is 96.6 percent after the first dose and 97.5 percent after the second dose, the Centre said on Thursday, citing data from a COVID-19 tracker, developed by synergizing data from three platforms. The vaccine tracker has been developed by synergizing data from different portals to give information on various aspects of vaccination.

Data has been synergized based on ICMR identification numbers

The data has been synergized from the CO-WIN portal, National COVID-19 testing database, and COVID-19 India portal, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said. The data has been synergized based on ICMR identification numbers and on the basis of mobile numbers. We've been able to get a vaccine tracker which is going to be online very soon on the health ministry's website, he said.

Tracker gives week-by-week coverage of vaccine doses and their effectiveness

The tracker gives week-by-week coverage of the first and second doses of vaccines and their effectiveness. Citing the data from the tracker from April 18 to August 15, Bhargava said, "Vaccine effectiveness in preventing mortality is 96.6 percent and 97.5 percent after the second dose."

Vaccine is an important shield for protection against coronavirus: Official

VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) said it is clear that after two doses, there is near total protection from serious diseases and death. The vaccine is an important shield for protection against the novel coronavirus infection, he said. Responding to a question on the rate of breakthrough infection, Bhargava said, "This is the data we are still looking at."

These vaccines are disease-modifying and not disease-preventing: Bhargava

"These vaccines are disease-modifying and not disease-preventing. So breakthrough infections will occur even after vaccination and that is why we keep recommending continued use of masks and following COVID-19 appropriate behavior. It is very important to continue the use of masks even after vaccination," Bhargava said. Ahead of the festive season, both the officials noted that mass gatherings have to be discouraged.

Bhargava also emphasized responsible travel rather than revenge travel

"A low-key celebration of festivals this year will provide an opportunity to enjoy them in a bigger way next year," Indian Council for Medical Research Director-General said. Bhargava also emphasized responsible travel rather than revenge travel.