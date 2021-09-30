Coronavirus: India reports 23K+ cases; active infections at 195-day low

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 02:56 pm

India on Thursday reported over 23,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking a marginal increase in the number of daily infections compared to the past two days. Active cases continued to decline, reaching a 195-day low. Meanwhile, the recovery rate stood at 97.85%, touching the highest value since March 2020, when the outbreak took hold in India. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.56%.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.37 crore; nearly 4.48 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Thursday morning, India reported a total of 3,37,39,980 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,48,062. So far, 3,30,14,898 patients have recovered, while 2,77,020 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 23,529 new infections, 28,718 more discharges, and 311 fresh fatalities. 88,34,70,578 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

51% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 3,187 new COVID-19 cases along with 3,253 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 12,161 new cases and 17,862 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 539 new cases and 591 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,624 new cases and 1,639 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,084 new cases and 1,328 recoveries.

COVAXIN

WHO not clearing COVAXIN setback for India: Peoples Science Network

The All India Peoples Science Network has expressed concern over the World Health Organization not clearing Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. The AIPSN said the flawed application to WHO regulators has "besmirched the standing of Indian science and regulatory systems, which will now come under heightened international scrutiny and suspicion." COVAXIN was granted emergency approval in India after "behind-the-scenes arm twisting by government," it said.

Long-COVID

37% COVID-19 patients experience long-COVID: Study

A large study of over 2.7 lakh people conducted by Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research showed that at least one long-term COVID-19 symptom was found in 37% of the patients three to six months after contracting the disease. Breathing problems, fatigue, pain, and anxiety were some of the most common long-term symptoms found among the study subjects, the university said.