A BJP leader claims his vaccine certificate shows that he was given 5 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccination certificate of a man in Uttar Pradesh wrongly shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is scheduled to get a sixth later this year. The curious incident has been reported by 73-year-old Rampal Singh, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, from Sardhana area of Meerut district. A probe has been launched into the matter.

Singh says he was actually vaccinated twice

Singh, a booth-level BJP leader in Meerut and also a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, has filed a complaint, accusing the Health Department of negligence. He said he was actually vaccinated twice, on March 16 and May 8 respectively. His certificate, however, shows a third dose on May 15, and fourth and fifth doses both on September 15.

'Case of mischief,' says Chief Medical Officer; probe on

According to Singh's certificate, he is due to take a sixth vaccine shot between December and January. Akhilesh Mohan, the Chief Medical Officer of the area, told news agency PTI that district immunization officer Praveen Gautam has been asked to investigate the matter. "Prime facie, it is case of mischief and conspiracy...Some mischievous elements seem to have hacked into the portal and done this."

Similar incidents have been reported earlier too

Earlier, a man from UP's Lalitpur district was given both the doses of the vaccine in a matter of minutes. He said the nursing staffers at the vaccination center were "busy talking" when the incident happened. In another case, as many as 20 people from a UP village were given different vaccines for their first and second shot, though such a practice is unapproved.