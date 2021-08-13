UP: Man arrested from Saharanpur for hacking into ECI website

Saini was paid Rs. 100-200 per ID and when his bank account was examined after the arrest, the police found Rs. 60 lakh deposited in it

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a 24-year-old man in Saharanpur for allegedly hacking into the Election Commission of India (ECI) website and creating hundreds of fake voter IDs, officials said Friday. Vipul Saini, who has a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree, was arrested on Thursday from Nakur town's Maccharhedi village in the Saharanpur district.

Details

He created over 10,000 fake voter IDs

During the initial investigation, police found that Saini worked at the behest of a person named Armaan Malik from Madhya Pradesh, and created over 10,000 fake voter IDs over three months. Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police S Channappa said, "Saini was paid Rs. 100-200 per ID and when his bank account was examined after arrest, the police found Rs. 60 lakh deposited in it."

Quote

Police is investigating source of the money

"The account was immediately frozen. The police is investigating the source of the money and trying to find more details about Malik, who, according to Saini, used to send him details of the day's work," the police said.

Probe to ascertain links with anti-national or terrorist forces

"The police has seized two computers from Saini's home. Authorities in Delhi will now seek the court's permission to take him to the national capital for further probe. It will also be probed if he is linked to anti-national or terrorist forces," the police informed. According to police, Saini completed his BCA from Gangoh village in the Saharanpur district. His father is a farmer.