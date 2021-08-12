UP: Over 1,200 villages hit by floods, rescue efforts underway

In the past 24 hours, an average of 13.1mm rainfall was recorded in the state which is 154% more than normal

Over five lakh people in 1,243 villages of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods, and relief and rescue teams have been deployed to assist the people, officials said on Wednesday. "Eleven districts including Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Basti, Gonda, Sultanpur, Shrawasti, Lucknow, Raebareli and Fatehpur received rainfall of over 25 mm or more in the past 24 hours," they said.

Information

5,46,049 people in 1,243 villages affected by floods: Report

Notably, in the past 24 hours, an average of 13.1mm rainfall was recorded in the state which is 154% more than normal. A report from the Relief Commissioner office said, "A population of 5,46,049 in 1,243 villages in 23 districts is affected by floods."

Rivers

Major rivers of UP flowing above danger mark: Report

According to the reports of the Irrigation department, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark in Budaun, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia while Yamuna river is above the red mark in Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda and Prayagraj. The Betwa river is above the danger mark in Hamipur and Sharda river in Pallia Kalan (Kheri) and Quano river in Chandradeep ghat (Gonda).

Information

59 rescue teams have been pre-deployed in 43 districts

Relief works have been initiated and 20,768 rations kits and 167213 lunch packets have been distributed among the flood-affected people. NDRF, SDRF, and state PAC have been deployed to help the people, and 59 rescue teams pre-deployed in 43 districts.

Himachal Pradesh

Fourteen people died in Himachal Pradesh landslide on Wednesday

On Wednesday, several vehicles, including a bus carrying 24 passengers were hit by a landslide due to monsoon on a highway near Nigulsari in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. The death toll in the landslide climbed to 14 on Thursday after more dead bodies were recovered early morning. Rescue operations are underway to search for rest of the passengers.

Background

Several states of India are affected by floods

Notably, several parts of India are also affected by floods due to heavy rainfall. In Madhya Pradesh, over 200 villages in the Gwalior-Chambal region have been affected by floods. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had last week said that the state has not seen such devastation in the last 70 years. Similarly, several Maharashtra districts have witnessed flood-like situations over the past few days.