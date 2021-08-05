MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM

Madhya Pradesh: Two rain-related deaths, one each in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts, recorded

With heavy rains ravaging the Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh, leaving two people dead and damaging bridges and other infrastructure, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state has "not seen such devastation in the last 70 years." According to the state government, it has so far recorded two rain-related deaths: one each in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts.

Details

Bridges near Ratangarh Temple, Sankua damaged; many people stuck

"Besides, seven people have been injured - four in Guna, two in Shivpuri, and one in Morena," State Revenue Secretary Gyaneshwar B Patil told PTI, adding that they share death figures only after confirmation from district collectors. "The heavy showers in the Gwalior-Chambal region damaged bridges near the Ratangarh temple (Datia) and Sankua because of which many people were stuck there," Chouhan said.

Quote

Chouhan spoke to commissioners, IGs of Gwalior and Chambal divisions

"Chouhan spoke to commissioners and Inspector Generals of Gwalior and Chambal divisions (comprising Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, and Bhind districts) to take stock of the flood situation and rescue operations," an official from the state administration in Bhopal said.

Rescue Operation

Air operation started to rescue people in Bhind, Shivpuri: Chouhan

Chouhan also informed that an air operation was started to rescue people in the flood-hit Bhind district and Karera in Shivpuri district. "On Wednesday night, 57 people were rescued from Kali Pahadi in Shivpuri district," officials said, adding that efforts were on to rescue 35 more people stranded there. Besides, 13 people were rescued from the Teela area in Shivpuri.

Prime Minister

PM has assured all possible help to the state: Officials

Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the latest flood situation and rescue and relief operations. "He told the PM about major damages caused to the infrastructure, crops, power, and telecom networks and about the requirement of basic necessities. The Prime Minister has assured all possible help to the state to deal with the situation," the officials said.

Quote

Centre to send an advanced team to assess damage: Shah

"Chouhan also briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in the state. Shah told the CM that the Centre will send an advance team to assess the damage caused in the state," the officials said.

Flood-hit areas

Food packets were also dropped in flood-affected areas: Officials

"The work of air-dropping food packets was also started in some of the flood-hit areas. In Sheopur, 13 locations were identified for the air-dropping of food packets," the officials said. "Meanwhile, the rainfall activity has reduced in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the last 24 hours," said PK Saha, the senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office.

Quote

Low pressure now lies over central parts of MP

"Shivpuri and Sheopur received 37mm and 11mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Thursday. The low pressure (formed) over north-west Madhya Pradesh and neighboring areas now lies over central parts of north MP (including Bhopal) and adjoining areas," Saha said.