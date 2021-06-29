Shahjahanpur suicide: Video shows family complaining about threats from lenders

The four family members were found hanging in their house in the Kache Katra locality on June 7

Nearly a month after four members of a family died by suicide due to financial problems in Shahjahanpur, a video posted on social media showed them begging for help as a moneylender was allegedly threatening them, police said on Tuesday. The four family members were found hanging in their house in Kache Katra locality on June 7.

Debt

Akhilesh was stuck in a debt trap: Police

The four members included Akhilesh Gupta (42), a medicine trader, his wife Rishu Gupta (39), their son Shivang (12), and their daughter Harshita (9). "During the investigation of the case, police arrested a man, who used to borrow money to pay previous loans, leading to Akhilesh being stuck in a debt trap. He owed lenders Rs. 1.35 crore in total," police said.

Dues

Akhilesh had failed to pay back the third moneylender

In the video posted online on Monday, Akhilesh can be heard saying that he took Rs. 10 lakh at five percent interest for expanding his business and was repaying it in installments. He says that he wrapped up his business and cleared the dues of two moneylenders but failed to pay back the third one.

Video

Video was posted by another victim

The third one took away his vehicle and threatened to seize his house if he didn't return the money. The video was posted by Mohammad Taufeeq, who has been the victim of threats from moneylenders. "Moreover, a financier lodged a case at Sadar Bazar Police Station against Taufeeq for not repaying Rs. 48 lakh loaned to him," Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Pal said.

Quote

Strong action will be taken against those found guilty: SHO

The SHO said that the matter was being investigated in detail. "Strong action will be taken against all those found guilty," he said, adding a campaign was on against the moneylenders in the city on directions from Superintendent of Police (SP) PS Anand.