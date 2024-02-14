Farmers have resumed their protest march after a day of clashes at Punjab-Haryana border

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:37 am Feb 14, 202410:37 am

What's the story Protesting farmers resumed their "Delhi Chalo" march on Wednesday, undettered by clashes with the police at the Punjab-Haryana border a day earlier. After declaring a "ceasefire" on Tuesday night, the farmers are making a fresh attempt to advance to the capital with a list of their demands. The first day of protest was marked by violent clashes with police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the farmers.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The farmers launched their protest on Tuesday after talks between farmer leaders and the Centre remained inconclusive. Farmers are demanding a law that guarantees a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Moreover, agitators are seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and agricultural loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. They are also demanding the withdrawal of cases against farmers (from 2020-21's protest) and "justice" for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims.

Clashes

60 injured in tear gas shelling, borders sealed

Farmers from Punjab marching toward Delhi faced stiff opposition at two crucial border points from Haryana Police. The authorities, determined to prevent their entry into the state, employed various measures, including drones equipped with tear gas canisters, water cannons, and concrete barriers. According to officials, at least 24 police personnel were injured in the clash, while farmer leaders have said that over 60 protesters suffered injuries on Tuesday.

Extended battle

Farmers prepared for prolonged struggle

According to reports, the farmers are prepared for an extended battle as they have brought ration and fuel supplies to last six months. As a preemptive measure, the Punjab government has alerted hospitals near the Haryana border and increased ambulance availability as well. The state has also called on the Haryana government to avoid using excessive force against the protesters.

Response

Union Minister Anurag Thakur's appeal to farmers

In response to farmers' protests, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has urged the protestors not to indulge in violence and arson. Thakur also invited them for another round of dialog adding that "talks take time." Separately, the Centre and the Delhi government are at odds again, this time over the farmers' protest. On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal's government declined the proposal by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to convert a stadium into a "temporary jail" for farmers.

Impact

Traffic chaos in Delhi due to ongoing protest

On Tuesday, traffic chaos was reported from various parts of Delhi as multiple layers of barricades and strict border checks led to blocked roads. Severe congestion was observed near Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur, and Chilla border points. The situation is likely to continue on Wednesday, especially in North and East Delhi. According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, movement is limited to two lanes on the DND flyway, while Singhu and Tikri borders are expected to remain closed on Wednesday.