Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march today after talks with government fail

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:25 am Feb 13, 202410:25 am

What's the story Farmers on Tuesday began their "Delhi Chalo" march after talks with Union ministers on Monday remained inconclusive. Despite lengthy discussions, the two sides could not agree on key demands, according to India Today. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed the central government was not serious about any of their concerns. The government, however, said that consensus was achieved on many issues. A proposed formula was put forth to address the remaining concerns through the formation of a committee, it added.

Why does this story matter?

Farmers are demanding a law that guarantees a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. This was one of the conditions the farmers set when they decided to end their 2020-21 agitation against three now-repealed farm laws. Moreover, agitators are seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and agricultural loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. They are also demanding the withdrawal of cases against farmers (from 2020-21's protest) and "justice" for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims.

Security arrangements in Delhi, border areas

Ahead of the anticipated protest, the Delhi Police has heightened security measures, implementing restrictions on gatherings and reinforcing borders to maintain law and order. Per reports, heavy police force was deployed at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders. The roads have been blocked with concrete barriers and reinforced with barbed wire and spikes. On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued an order banning large gatherings until March 12. The order also prohibits tractors and trolleys from entering Delhi.

Watch: Farmers head to Delhi

'Delhi Chalo' march details, traffic diversions

Over 2,500 tractor trolleys have reached Delhi from Haryana to participate in the "Delhi Chalo" protest. Over 200 farmers' unions from across India are joining the march. Despite heavy barricading on Delhi's borders, farmers have remained firm, claiming they would "break the barricades in half an hour." Meanwhile, traffic diversions have been implemented around the Delhi borders for commercial vehicles.

Traffic snarls near Ghazipur border

Delhi Airport issues travel advisory

On Monday, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory to passengers in light of the farmers' protest. The advisory said, "We recommend planning your trip accordingly and staying informed about potential delays and alternative routes." The airport also advised passengers to use the Delhi Metro for travel. It said, "To ensure timely arrival, we strongly encourage travelers to utilize the Magenta Line for Terminal 1 (T1) or the airport metro for Terminal 3 (T3) for convenient transportation options."