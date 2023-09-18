Parliament's special session: Leaving old Parliament emotional moment, says Modi

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 18, 2023 | 12:29 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday as the Parliament's special session commenced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha as the Parliament's special session commenced. He lauded the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the G20 Summit hosted by India, saying that this has given a new direction to the world. He said the whole world was now looking for a friend in India, adding it was time to take India forward.

Old Parliament building to remain as custodian of motivation: PM

Adding the session will move to the new Parliament building on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "The old building will stand as a custodian of motivation to the upcoming generation." "This old Parliament building was built with the sweat, hard work, and money of our countrymen. It is time to remember inspirational moments associated with this Parliament...before we move to new premises," he said.

Nehru to Manmohan Singh: PM recalls Parliament's legacy

PM Modi also recalled the memorable parliamentary speeches delivered by former PMs—from India's first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru to his predecessor Manmohan Singh. He said each leader has strengthened the Parliament as an institution, giving it a new direction. He also thanked the parliamentary staff for ensuring an error-free delivery of governance. Moreover, he remembered India's fallen soldiers and journalists who reported on Parliament.

G20's success not of an individual or party: PM Modi

Further lauding the G20 Summit hosted by India, he said the event's success belonged to India and not to any individual or political party. He said that doubts were cast on the New Delhi Declaration adopted by the G20 members, but the leaders eventually reached a consensus successfully. He said the African Union's inclusion in the G20 was an emotional moment as well.

