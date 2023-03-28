India

'Will abide': Rahul Gandhi responds to government-allotted bungalow eviction notice

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 28, 2023

Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate the house by April 22

A day after the Lok Sabha Housing Committee asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate his government-allotted bungalow, the former MP said that he would abide by the rules and leave the house. Notably, Gandhi was asked to vacate the bungalow by April 22 after he was suspended from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case last week.

Will abide by details contained in notice: Gandhi

In a letter to Mohit Ranjan, deputy secretary at the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Gandhi wrote, "As an elected Member of Lok Sabha over last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here." "Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he added.

What is the case against Gandhi?

The former Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala, was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court last week. He was found guilty of criminal defamation for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign in 2019. In a public speech in Karnataka's Kolar, Gandhi said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?"