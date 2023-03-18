Politics

'Trust the judicial process': Amit Shah's advice on Adani-Hindenburg row

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 18, 2023, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Amit Shah said that the opposition leaders were trying to misguide the country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has broken his silence on the opposition's demand to form a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research row. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023 on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the Supreme Court has already constituted a committee to investigate the matter and "people should trust the judicial process."

Opposition leaders do not follow procedure: Shah

At the event, Shah also spoke against the opposition's allegations that PM Narendra Modi's government had helped Gautam Adani. "If anyone has proof, he or she should submit it before the Supreme Court committee. No one should be spared if something wrong has happened, and everyone should trust the judicial process," he added. Shah added the opposition leaders were trying to misguide the country.

SC directed panel to complete investigation in 2 months

Earlier this month, the apex court ordered the setting up of a six-member committee to examine whether there "was a regulatory failure" in dealing with Adani Group and other companies and submit a report in two months. It also directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to investigate if Adani Group violated market norms and whether stock prices were manipulated, among others.