Delhi budget session: All the major developments that took place

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 17, 2023

The Delhi budget session began on Friday amid turmoil between the BJP and the AAP

The Delhi budget session took off on Friday with massive chaos as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs raised slogans during Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena's address in the Assembly. As a result of the sloganeering, Delhi legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered a group of BJP MLAs out of the House.

Why does this story matter?

The budget session comes at a time when the AAP-led government is under the cosh over the ongoing probe into the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Under normal circumstances, now-former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would've presented the budget.

However, with Sisodia's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, the 2023-24 budget will be presented by Kailash Gahlot instead.

3 BJP MLAs marshaled out

Once into the session, the BJP MLAs demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resign over corruption allegations in the formation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. As Saxena began his speech, the ruling AAP legislators opposed the BJP's demands. As a result of the chaos, Goel ordered marshaling out BJP MLAs Jitendra Mahajan, OP Sharma, and Anil Bajpai to bring order.

Saxena lauds Delhi government's work

In his address to the assembly after the chaos, Saxena lauded the AAP government for remaining an island of robust economic fundamentals despite the massive economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also stated that the government in the national capital provided good governance over the past eight years based on sensitivity, responsiveness, accountability, and transparency.

This government has tried its best: Delhi L-G

"In spite of various constraints, my government has taken up a number of initiatives on various fronts and laid a strong edifice on which it can help build a developed and prosperous Delhi," he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. "As its commitment to the people, my government has tried its best to achieve excellence in every field of development," added Saxena.

Contribution of Delhi to national GDP

The Delhi L-G further stated: "The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi at current prices increased from Rs. 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17 to Rs. 9,23,967 crore during 2021-22, registering a growth of 50%." "The contribution of Delhi to national GDP (at current rates) is 4.22% as compared to its share of 1.52% in the total population of the country," he added.

Video of Delhi L-G's address

Know about Delhi budget 2023-24

The AAP government is set to present its budget for 2023-24 on Tuesday (March 21), which is set to focus on infrastructure projects aimed at beautifying and modernizing the national capital. The budget is also set to have the biggest expenditure outlay towards infrastructure projects in the past eight years of the Kejriwal-led government.

Delhi plans to upgrade entire 1,400-kilometer PWD road network

Furthermore, the annual budget might have a major outlay for education and health, with estimates of close to Rs. 80,000 crore due to an increase in tax revenue. The government also plans to upgrade the entire 1,400-kilometer road network of the public works department (PWD), and almost Rs. 20,000 crore will be spent on the project in the next ten years.