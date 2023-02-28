Delhi

Delhi Liquor Policy case: Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail

Feb 28, 2023

Manish Sisodia challenged his arrest by the CBI in the Supreme Court

A day after a special court granted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's five-day custody to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam case, he moved the Supreme Court for bail on Tuesday. A bench headed by Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday at 3:50 pm.

Why does this story matter?

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday after questioning him for over eight hours in connection with alleged corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government's now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi Liquor Policy.

The CBI has alleged that under the policy—which Sisodia was instrumental in formulating—the AAP extended undue favors to liquor traders in lieu of kickbacks, which the party used in election campaigning.