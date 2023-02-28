Delhi

What conditions did court put for Manish Sisodia's custodial interrogation

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 28, 2023, 10:21 am 2 min read

The court granted Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's custody to the CBI on the condition that he should be interrogated under CCTV watch

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sentenced Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to a five-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand in the excise policy case on Monday. Following the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's arrest, counsels expressed concern about the use of force during interrogation. As such, the court laid down conditions for Sisodia's detention, including CCTV-monitored interrogations and having him medically examined every 48 hours.

Why does this story matter?

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday after questioning him for over eight hours in connection with the alleged corruption in the AAP-led Delhi government's now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi Liquor Policy.

The CBI has alleged that under the policy—which Sisodia was instrumental in formulating—the AAP extended undue favors to liquor traders in lieu of kickbacks, which the party used in election campaigning.

Allowed to meet lawyers, wife, take prescribed medicines

The court allowed Sisodia to meet his lawyers for 30 minutes every day between 6-7 pm, and the CBI is barred from listening in. He is also allowed to see his wife every day for 15 minutes and is permitted to take his prescribed medicines.

Custody to ensure Sisodia gives 'genuine' answers: Court

The Rouse Avenue Court said the investigation was intended to gather "genuine and legitimate" answers to ensure a proper and fair probe. On CBI's plea, Special Judge MK Nagpal observed that while Sisodia joined the probe on two occasions earlier, he had failed to give satisfactory answers. The court approved the plea for custodial interrogation, saying that it would ensure genuine answers by Sisodia.

No force, third-degree method should be used: Court to CBI

The court said that the CBI officials are expected to not use force or third-degree methods to extract information from Sisodia while noting that he is the Deputy CM of Delhi and holds other important portfolios. Opposing the CBI's plea, Sisodia's counsel, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan argued, "Someone is not willing to say something you want to hear is no ground for remand."

1,500 security personnel were deployed in Delhi to block protests

AAP protested Sisodia's arrest

Meanwhile, AAP workers and leaders held protests in Delhi and across the country against Sisodia's arrest. Calling it an "Emergency-like" situation created by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) using state agencies for ulterior motives, AAP claimed that 80% of its district in charge and local leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Gopal Rai, have been unlawfully detained for over 24 hours.