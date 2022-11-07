India

Receiving threats on behalf of Satyendar Jain-Sandeep Goel: Conman Sukesh

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 07, 2022, 06:06 pm 3 min read

Sukesh claimed that the "pressure is getting too much" and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed.

In yet another letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has requested an "urgent" probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Reiterating his extortion allegations against AAP leaders, Sukesh also claimed the "pressure is getting too much," and any undue event may take place before the truth about the party is exposed.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sukesh, in a letter to L-G Saxena last week, claimed that he had paid Rs. 10cr to jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain as a form of "protection money."

The conman also alleged that he was being "harassed and threatened" by the Delhi minister.

To note, Sukesh was imprisoned after being charged in a Rs. 200cr money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Quote Receiving serious threats from jail administration, claims Sukesh

Sukesh wrote, "After my last application was released in the media, for two days, I have been receiving serious threats from the jail administration on behalf of Satyendar Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel," reported NDTV. To recall, Directorate General (Prisons) Goel was transferred on Friday from Tihar Jail after allegations of him helping Sukesh "live a luxurious life inside the jail" surfaced.

Reaction Opposition BJP hits out at AAP

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has lashed out at AAP and called the new letter by Sukesh a "candid confession." Taking to Twitter, he also questioned why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wasn't sacking Jain and calling for a fair probe. Sharing Sukesh's letter, he wrote, "Details of cash payments involving 2 ministers of AAP with consent of Arvind Kejriwal (sic)."

Twitter Post Take a look at Poonawalla's tweet

Yet another candid confession from Sukesh that exposes the true face of AAP - a party of Ugai, thagai, lutai



Details of cash payments involving 2 ministers of AAP with consent of Arvind Kejriwal.



Why is Mr Kejriwal not sacking Satyendra Jain K Gehlot for a fair probe 1/n pic.twitter.com/r3z1oplspk — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 7, 2022

Claims Paid Rs. 50 crore to AAP, claims Sukesh

In his previous letter, Sukesh also claimed that he had known Jain since 2015 and paid Rs. 50cr to the AAP as he was promised a vital party position in the country's south zone. The conman has also filed a petition with the Delhi High Court seeking a CBI inquiry. He also claimed that Jain has been threatening him, demanding to withdraw the complaint.

Behind bars Sukesh's life inside Tihar jail

Currently, Sukesh is lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail in the aforementioned case involving the extortion of high-profile people. Previously, the conman was lodged in the Tihar Jail but was later moved after his repeated requests. As per previous reports, celebrities who wanted to meet Chandrashekhar inside the Tihar Jail were allowed without any permission, and records of the same were also not maintained.

Details Tihar Jail gets new Director General (Prisons)

On Friday, IPS officer Sanjay Beniwal was officially appointed as the new Director General (Prisons) of the Tihar Jail after Goel was transferred amid the allegations against him. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is investigating about 80 officials at the Tihar Jail as part of the probe into the allegations of helping Sukesh at the prison and receiving bribes from him.

Information Who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

Sukesh, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru, is a conman in his early 30s. According to the police, he initially started duping people on his home turf when he was just 17 years old to lead a lavish lifestyle. Sukesh has duped numerous high-profile individuals over the years, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh, of several crores of rupees.