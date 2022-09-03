Don't quit BJP, but work for AAP: Kejriwal in Gujarat
In an effort to woo voters along with BJP workers in poll-bound Gujarat, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal said BJP workers should not quit the party, but rather continue getting paid by them and work as an insider for AAP. He was addressing a press conference in Rajkot where he promised farm loan waivers and perks to transport workers.
- Gujarat state Assembly elections are slated for December this year. Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to Gujarat for poll campaigning.
- Recently, Gujarat AAP General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya was allegedly attacked and grievously hurt.
- The AAP and the BJP have locked horns over the Delhi liquor policy with AAP accusing the BJP-ruled Centre of misusing government investigation agencies for slandering its image.
Targeting the BJP, he asked the saffron party workers as to what had they received for devoting so many years to the party and ensuring its victory over the last 27 years? He blamed the BJP for the attack on Sorathiya saying that it was desperate and "staring into defeat". He said AAP supporters or anyone questioning the BJP will be threatened and attacked.
He promised that once the AAP government comes to power, it would provide free electricity, quality healthcare and education. He also spoke of Rs. 1,000 allowance for women, farm loan waivers and compensation for crop failures. Lauding transport workers for supporting the AAP, he promised to "unconditionally" grant them appropriate grade-pay, along with the police, Asha and anganwadi workers.
He said that the AAP conducted a survey in Surat and was confident of securing seven out of 12 seats. He said that until now the people were dealing with Congress, but the AAP was unlike any other party, he claimed. He said his party did not want BJP leaders and claimed that hordes of BJP workers were joining the AAP.