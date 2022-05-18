India

12 killed in salt factory wall collapse in Gujarat's Morbi

12 killed in salt factory wall collapse in Gujarat's Morbi

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 18, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Twelve killed after a factory's wall collapsed in Gujarat.

At least 12 laborers were killed and 15 feared trapped after a wall of a salt factory in the Morbi district of Gujarat collapsed around 12 pm on Wednesday. The Sagar Salt factory is situated at Halvad GIDC in the Saurashtra region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death and announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin.

Twitter Post PM Modi offers condolence

The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2022

What happened? Bags of salt stacked along the wall fell on laborers

The incident occurred when the workers were packing salt at the factory. IANS reported that the structure collapsed after bags of salt stacked along the wall fell on the laborers, trapping them. The local administration used JCB to take out bodies and rescue those trapped under the rubble. Sources also said most victims are residents of villages in the Radhanpur tehsil.

Rescue operations FSL team, local police to investigate

Morbi District Collector JB Patel and District Superintendent of Police Rahul Tripathi supervised the rescue operations. The SP said the Forensic Science Laboratory team with the local police would investigate the incident. If factory management is found guilty of any negligence, a case could be registered against them.

Tweet Gujarat CM condoles deaths, announces compensation

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel condoled the tragedy and said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of the wall collapsing at Halwad GIDC. My condolences to the bereaved families." An ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, and treatment will be free of cost.

Twitter Post Gujarat CM's tweet

હળવદ GIDC ખાતે દીવાલ ધસી પડતા થયેલી દુર્ઘટનાથી ખૂબ જ વ્યથિત છું. શોકગ્રસ્ત પરિવારો સાથે મારી સંવેદના.



ઘાયલોને હોસ્પિટલમાં પહોંચાડી તેમની સારવાર કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ઘટનાસ્થળની રૂબરૂ મુલાકાત લઈને સ્થિતિનો તાગ મેળવીશ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) May 18, 2022