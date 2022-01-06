Surat chemical tanker leak: 6 dead, 20 hospitalized

Jan 06, 2022

A chemical leak incident in Surat, Gujarat, killed at least six civilians and injured 20 more on early Thursday. The container that leaked was carrying Jerry Chemical, according to reports. A tanker parked in the industrial Sachin GIDC area of Surat reportedly spilled the chemical. All of the victims were sent to the Surat Civil Hospital for treatment.

Context Why does this story matter?

(Photo credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar)

Reportedly, the tanker was traveling from Vadodara and tried to illegally discharge chemical waste in a sewer near Sachin GIDC. The fire crew was able to close the valve and stop the fumes from flowing out after receiving a call about the incident around 4:25 am. An investigation is underway to capture the tanker's driver and owner.

Casualties Who were the victims?

The six workers who died were employed at a saree mill in the Sachin GIDC area. At the time of the tragedy, the workers were sleeping inside the factory, Surat Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Office in-charge Basant Pareek told PTI. "Some 25 of them were rushed as they fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes," he said.

Comments Condolences from top leaders

(Photo credit: Twitter/@Bhupendrapbjp)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has conveyed his condolences over the disaster. "May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this suffering," he tweeted. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wished for the speedy recovery of those who are getting treatment. "I wish the well being who fell ill in this incident (sic)," he tweeted.

History Other major gas leakages in India

Representational image (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Julian Nyča)

The infamous Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984 had resulted in the deaths of approximately 4,000 people, including children. A GAIL pipeline ruptured in 2014 in Nagaram, Andhra Pradesh, killing over 15 people and injuring 40. In 2017, 470 school-going children were hospitalized after a gas leak in Delhi. In 2020, an LG Polymers plant spill in Andhra's Visakhapatnam caused 11 deaths and 800 injuries.