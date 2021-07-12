Gujarat got adequate COVID-19 vaccine doses: Officials

Officials also expressed confidence that all eligible people will be vaccinated in the state by year-end

Gujarat has so far received an "adequate" number of vaccine doses from the Centre to inoculate people against COVID-19 and the state still has a stock of around seven lakh doses, the government officials said on Monday. The officials also expressed confidence that all eligible people will be vaccinated in the state by this year-end.

"Till now, the Gujarat Government has received around 2.8 crore doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines - COVAXIN and Covishield, in accordance with the state's demand and requirement," State Immunization Officer Dr. Nayan Jani said. As per official figures, Gujarat has around 4.8 crore people aged above 18 years. Of them, 2.15 crore people have received their first dose while 63.40 lakh received their second dose.

"There is no short supply of vaccines. We are receiving doses at regular intervals as per our requirement. At present, we are vaccinating around three lakh people every day, which comes to about 70 lakh people per month," Dr. Jani said. According to official estimates, Gujarat requires a total of 9.6 crore doses to fully vaccinate its eligible population.

"Since around 70 lakh people are being vaccinated daily, the entire eligible population will be covered well before December-end," Jani said. On Sunday, Gujarat reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, which took its overall infection count to 8,24,242. No fresh death was reported on Sunday and the toll stood at 10,073, as per the state health department.