Man seals private parts with adhesive to avoid pregnancy; dies

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 04:24 pm

A man in Gujarat died after using an adhesive instead of a condom during sexual intercourse.

A 25-year-old man in Gujarat allegedly died after using a strong epoxy adhesive to seal his private parts instead of using a condom during sex. The incident took place on June 22 when Salman Mirza checked into a hotel with his former fiancée. A case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Incident

Mirza and his fiancée were addicted to drugs

Mirza and his fiancée were addicted to drugs and were intoxicated when the said incident happened. They had gone to a hotel in Juhapura and used the adhesive as they were not carrying a condom. "Several witnesses said that Mirza and his fiancée, both of whom were addicted to drugs, had gone to a hotel in Juhapura," a police officer said, according to TOI.

Details

Mirza was found lying unconscious near the hotel

The couple was carrying the adhesive as they "used it with whitener to inhale the mixture for a kick," the officer said. Mirza was found lying unconscious in shrubs near the hotel a day after the incident. His friend, Firoz Shaikh, found him and brought him home. He was then taken to the Sola Civil Hospital, where his health condition deteriorated and he died.

Death

He died due to multiple organ failure, police says

Mirza died due to multiple organ failure, according to the police. "We are waiting for the report on deceased's viscera sample that has been sent for forensic examination," DCP Premsukh Delu told The Times of India. Following his death, the cops filed a case of accidental death and launched a probe. They have since examined the CCTV footage of the hotel.

Other details

Family member filed complaint, accusing the woman

Mirza was reportedly the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his elderly parents and two sisters. Sayrabanu Mirza, his relative, applied to file a complaint at the Vejalpur Police station on June 25. The family has alleged that the woman who accompanied Mirza to the hotel had applied the adhesive to his private parts, causing his death.