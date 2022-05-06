Politics

Modi's mimic Shyam Rangeela joins AAP for 'politics of work'

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 06, 2022, 03:06 pm 3 min read

Shyam Rangeela was inducted into the party by AAP's Rajasthan election in-charge Vinay Mishra (not in picture).

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, who rose to fame with mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajasthan on Thursday. He was inducted into the party by AAP's Rajasthan election in-charge Vinay Mishra. "Rajasthan also needs 'politics of work' and we are with 'politics of work' and 'AAP,'" Rangeela had tweeted while sharing the news of joining the party.

Context Why does this story matter?

Twenty-seven-year-old Rangeela is a popular comedian from Rajasthan.

He is popular for mimicking politicians such as PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

However, many of his shows faced censorship allegedly over their political content in recent years.

Rangeela's performance was first banned from a comedy show in 2017.

Notably, he had earlier supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2014 general elections.

Details What influenced Rangeela to join AAP?

Rangeela said he joined AAP as he never saw "any politician who has asked for votes by saying, 'If you don't like my work then don't vote for me next time,' except for AAP (sic)." "I am somewhere influenced by them and it led me to join the party," he added. Rangeela said he would have supported the AAP irrespective of its Punjab victory.

Quote Rangeela will shed light on education, health revolution: AAP

Confirming Rangeela's joining, the AAP tweeted, "Shyam Rangeela has been bringing smiles to the faces of people through his satires. Now, through his art, he will shed light on the education and health revolution in the state in association with Aam Aadmi Party."

Rajasthan People of Rajasthan calling for change: Rangeela

Rangeela further said the people of Rajasthan want a change and are willing to give the AAP a chance this time. "After five years, if AAP doesn't perform well...people will have other parties to choose from and I will also embark on my way too," he added. He, however, said he has no plans to contest elections for now and will work independently.

BJP What did Rangeela say about supporting BJP in 2014?

Talking about his support for the BJP in 2014, Rangeela said he was influenced by "talks of development and change" at that time. "I attended rallies and worked for BJP independently on my own in 2014. No one from the party appointed me," he said. Referring to petrol and diesel price hikes, he said, "The real problem is when the BJP doesn't answer questions."

Quote Concerned over censorship on shows: Rangeela

Rangeela also expressed concerns over censorship on his shows. He also alleged that despite being invited by producers and directors for shows, TV channels bar him from entering. "My performance was banned at a comedy show in 2017. This never happened before 2014," he added.