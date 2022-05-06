Politics

Punjab Police arrests BJP leader Tajinder Bagga from Delhi

The Punjab Police picked up BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence on Friday.

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence. To recall, Bagga was booked last month for his statements against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the 2022 film The Kashmir Files. A case for making provocative statements, spreading rumors, and trying to create religious and communal enmity was lodged against him.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP have been at loggerheads, leaving no stone unturned to get the better of the other.

Leaders of both parties are often seen trading barbs at each other over various issues.

Since winning the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the BJP's Delhi unit has called out AAP chief and Delhi CM Kejriwal for "misusing power in the state."

Father's claims Police punched me in face, claims Bagga's father

Bagga's father, Preetpal Singh Bagga, claimed he was punched in the face when he tried to capture the arrest on video. Preetpal told ANI, "This morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face."

Threat to Kejriwal AAP Punjab leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia filed complaint

Notably, the complaint against Bagga was filed by AAP Punjab leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia. Ahluwalia had complained that Bagga allegedly threatened Kejriwal during a protest outside the Delhi CM's residence on March 30. The protest was held by BJP members after Kejriwal said the makers of The Kashmir Files should release it on YouTube so that everyone could watch it free of cost.

'The Kashmir Files' What was the issue between Kejriwal and Bagga?

In March, BJP MLAs interrupted a Delhi Assembly session, demanding The Kashmir Files be made tax-free. Kejriwal said the BJP should ask makers to upload the movie on YouTube, making it free for all. He also asked the MLAs not to promote the film. Bagga then glued posters—reading, "Listen Kejriwal, the film that you call a lie is...painful part of our history"—outside AAP's office.

Political vendetta BJP condemns Bagga's arrest

Before arresting Bagga, the Punjab Police informed Delhi's Janakpuri Police station and shared the case details on Friday morning. He will reportedly be taken to Mohali. After Bagga's arrest, BJP leader Kapil Mishra criticized the Punjab Police for its actions. BJP's Naveen Jindal also accused the Aam Adami Party (AAP) of misusing the police. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed it "political vendetta."

Twitter Post Check out Kapil Mishra's tweet

पंजाब की पुलिस का इस्तेमाल केजरीवाल के पर्सनल नाराजगी, पर्सनल खुन्नस को निपटाने के लिए किया जा रहा है



ये पंजाब का, पंजाब के जनादेश का अपमान है



तजिंदर बग्गा के साथ आज सारा देश खड़ा है



केजरीवाल एक सच्चे सरदार से डर गए — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 6, 2022

BJP vs AAP 'Arvind Kejriwal's brazen misuse of Punjab Police': Amit Malviya

Moreover, BJP's IT Department head Amit Malviya accused Kejriwal of "brazen misuse" of power. "Arvind Kejriwal's brazen misuse of Punjab Police to target political opponents is not unexpected. He had been raging for this." "But this won't go down well. We will fight to secure every single karyakarta of ours and ensure that Kejriwal learns how to handle power the hard way," Malviya tweeted.