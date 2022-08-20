Politics

Karnataka CM post on sale for Rs. 2,500 crore: Congress

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 20, 2022, 04:19 pm 3 min read

The latest speculation is that after BS Yediyurappa, the Lingayat strongman, was inducted into the parliamentary panel, the BJP's central leadership will show the door to Karnataka CM B. Bommai.

The post of the Chief Minister is a very expensive affair and is reportedly on sale, according to Congress's BK Hariprasad, the Opposition leader in Karnataka, who claims a senior BJP leader has suggested a price of Rs. 2,500 crore for it. 'There are too many aspirants for....CM's post...big money is involved...according to a BJP senior leader, one should cough up...Rs. 2,500 crore," he stated.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karnataka earlier this month, speculations of yet another change in the state's chief ministership had emerged.

The chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, has faced harsh criticism over the state's administration failure from within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself, especially after the recent murder of a youth leader in Dakshina Kannada.

Details Details regarding the development

It has been speculated for more than a month that Bommai will be replaced as Chief Minister (CM). However, this was the first instance that any leader reportedly said that the position was for sale. The most recent speculation is that once BS Yediyurappa, the Lingayat strongman, joins the BJP's parliamentary panel, the party's high command will then reportedly dismiss Bommai as Karnataka's CM.

BJP Madhuswamy called Bommai's government a 'caretaker' regime

This comes after a recent controversy that erupted over an alleged audio clip of cabinet minister JC Madhuswamy, wherein he implied the Basavaraj Bommai government is just a caretaker regime with only seven-eight months until elections. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madhuswamy allegedly stated, "The government isn't functioning, we're somehow managing." This drew heavy criticism, with Madhuswamy's cabinet colleague Munirathna advising him to resign

Quote BJP denies the accusation, won't remove CM Bommai

The BJP's national secretary, Arun Singh, denied the rumor that Bommai would be fired. Karnataka will hold elections next year, he declared, with him as the CM. "There's no question of removing Bommai. Our leadership has placed....confidence in him. He will surely complete his term," he stated. Further, a minister in Bommai's cabinet, Prabhu Chauhan, has responded by accusing the Congress of manufacturing lies.

Karnataka I condemn this statement...CM's seat is not for sale: Chauhan

"These rumors will continue. Bommai will continue. The Congress party is now out of work. They are just engineering lies. Congress has nothing else to speak. They should make up things, or they won't be able to grab headlines," Chauhan reportedly stated. "I condemn this statement. This is just a lie. CM's seat is not for sale," he added.

Politics BJP high command trying to balance Lingayat-Vokkaliga votes

As per reports, BJP leaders in Delhi are routinely dismissing rumors of a leadership shift, much as they did when ex-CM BS Yediyurappa was forced to stand down. Top BJP sources informed NDTV that the party's high leadership is attempting to equalize the Lingayat-Vokkaliga votes by including a Lingayat leader in the BJP's parliamentary panel and a CM who belongs to the Vokkalinga group.

Information Other details regarding the development

Meanwhile, Ashwathnarayan, the minister for Karnataka's higher education and another loyalist of Basavaraj Bommai, reportedly also reaffirmed that he will continue to serve as CM until the next election. Notably, Lingayats account for 18% of Karnataka's population, while Vokkaligas account for 15% of the electorate.