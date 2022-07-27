Politics

BJP Yuva Morcha worker's murder triggers huge protests in Karnataka

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 27, 2022, 03:54 pm 3 min read

Praveen Nettaru, 32, of the BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was attacked while he was returning home.

Last night, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member was savagely hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada district, igniting tensions. According to police, Praveen Nettaru, a prominent leader of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was murdered while he was on his way home on motorcycle after closing his shop. It has also led to party workers' mass resignations.

Context Why does this story matter?

District police chief Rushikesh Sonanay stated that limitations had been placed on public gatherings due to tensions in the area.

Some right-wing organizations have claimed that Nettaru's murder was orchestrated by the Popular Front of India and the Social Democratic Party of India.

Members of the BJP's youth wing have begun mass resignations, claiming that the BJP-led state government failed to protect party workers.

Statement Official statement over the incident

"Three assailants had come on a bike. We've information that the bike had a Kerala registration number. We're scanning CCTV footage for clues," district police chief Rushikesh Sonanay stated. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, sharply denounced the attack and promised a prompt investigation. The perpetrators of the horrific conduct will be arrested and punished in accordance with the law, he said.

VHP Why VHP has called for a bandh?

As the murderers left Nettaru bleeding on the ground, local residents called the police. He was taken by police to a hospital, where medics pronounced him dead. The murder has led to protests in Bellare and Sullia, and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for a bandh. This morning, hundreds accompanied his body as it was carried to his house.

Quote The matter is being investigated extensively: Deputy Commissioner

Mangaluru's deputy commissioner stated that the matter is being investigated extensively. "I spoke to the family regarding the autopsy and the funeral. We will forward the family's requests to the government," he said. Police said 15 people have been detained for questioning and that six teams have been constituted to find the murderers. Three teams have been dispatched to Hassan, Madikeri, and neighboring Kerala.

Twitter Post Protesters attack Dakshina Kannada MP's car

#WATCH | Protestors express their anger over the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada.



The car being jolted by protesters reportedly belongs to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalinkumar Kateel#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/J4HyBZr0br — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Home Minister I request people to maintain peace: Karnataka's Home Minister

The Home Minister of Karnataka, Araga Jnanendra, said that the crime scene is close to the border with Kerala and that Karnataka police are in contact with the police of the neighboring state to extend the investigation, NDTV reported. "It is natural that there will be anger over losing a young man, but I request people to maintain peace," Jnanendra stated.

Context Security has been stepped up in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada

Both the districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have witnessed an increase in the number of security personnel deployed in an effort to head off any potential problems with law and order. The majority of the area's stores and restaurants are closed today. In light of the tense situation in the region, several schools have decided to close for the day.