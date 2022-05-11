Lifestyle

5 must-have items for a beach vacation

Written by Lahari Basu May 11, 2022

Are you thinking of spending a few days by the beach for a breezy holiday? Surveys do say most travelers have chosen beaches over mountains this year. In that case, make sure you pack the below-listed items in your luggage to experience a hassle-free and enjoyable vacation. Stick to the necessities and then pack some add-ons if you need them.

#1 Sunscreen

We Indians do not like to get tanned, and for good reason. Although we have better sun tolerance, we still must not ignore the importance of sunscreen for our skin. Sun damage can ruin your skin, cause sunburn, accelerate aging, and even cause skin cancer. When you visit sunny beaches, pick a formula with SPF 50 to avoid getting tanned.

#2 Sunglasses

Need we remind you of the glaring sun at beaches? Sunglasses protect your eyes from the UV rays and prevent you from getting a headache. UV light can harm the cornea, lens, and retina, and also darken your eyelids. Summer is the time for funky fashion and it is best to invest in a pair of fabulous sunglasses to sport on every occasion.

#3 Flip flops

Sandals are a must for a beach trip. You don't want your shoes ruined with sand grains that'll bother your feet for ages. If you're one of those who love to walk by the beach as the waves wash away the sand under their feet, be barefoot. Carry your sandals in the hand unless you want them to float away with the receding waves.

#4 Holdall

Don't forget to pack a large bag to hold all your beach stuff when heading out. Going to the beach from your hotel means carrying a lot of essential items, like a change of clothes, umbrellas, sandals, sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, water bottles, etc, and to have them all in place organized, you need a large bag to carry them.

#5 Waterproof digital camera

A waterproof camera will immortalize your underwater memories! Get a good quality waterproof digital camera, that can record underwater sound for videos too. There is a wide variety of durable ones available in the market. How else will you capture all those amazing memories at the beach if you have to worry about your camera or phone getting ruined in the water?