5 best tourist places to visit in Guwahati

Written by Sneha Das Apr 18, 2022, 10:12 pm 3 min read

Guwahati is the perfect blend of culture, religion, and heritage. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons).

Located in Assam, Guwahati is an ancient urban city blessed with scenic views of the Brahmaputra and rich flora and fauna along with mighty mountain ranges. A major riverine port city, it is also called the "Gateway to Northeast India." Guwahati also has glitzy skyscrapers and age-old temples that add to its historic charm. Here are the five best places to visit in Guwahati.

Information How to reach Guwahati?

The closest airport is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, which is 25km away from Guwahati. Guwahati Railway Station is the nearest railway station to the city and is five kilometers away. You can also take private buses from Tripura, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur.

#1 Kamakhya Temple

Dedicated to Devi Kamakhya, Kamakhya Temple is one of the oldest temples in Guwahati that is visited by thousands of devotees throughout the year. Located in Nilachal Hills, the temple is one among 51 Shakti Peethas. It is popular for the Ambubachi Festival held in June when the temple remains closed for three-four days. It is believed that the goddess menstruates during this time.

#2 Guwahati Planetarium

Located on MG Road, the Guwahati Planetarium is the perfect tourist spot for people who are interested in astronomy and love to know more about the Universe. This popular astronomical research center organizes regular sky-watching sessions, seminars, and observation of celestial events that are projected on a dome-shaped overhead screen. They can be watched in Hindi, English, and Assamese and the timings are convenient.

#3 Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary covers an area of 38 square kilometers and is a perfect getaway for wildlife and nature lovers. The sanctuary is home to a large number of the great Indian one-horned rhinos. Apart from these, it also houses fishing cats, leopards, and Chinese pangolins along with 375 bird species. You can also enjoy elephants rides, river cruises, and jeep safaris here.

#4 Chandubi Lake

Located at the foothills of the Garo Hills, the picturesque Chandubi Lake is surrounded by Assam on one side and Meghalaya on the other. This earthquake-born lake covers an area of 2,000 hectares and sits amidst beautiful tea gardens, dense forests, and small villages. It is the perfect place to enjoy a family picnic and boating in the lap of nature.

#5 Umananda Temple

Located on Peacock Island on top of a hill called Bhasmakala and surrounded by the Brahmaputra River, the popular Umananda Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The original temple was built in 1694 AD by King Gadadhar Singha. However, the present temple was reconstructed by a local merchant. Crafted by Assamese workmen, the temple also houses 10 other Hindu Gods apart from Lord Shiva.