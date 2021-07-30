Assam issues advisory against traveling to Mizoram citing safety threat

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Mail Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 02:32 pm

Issuing a first-of-its-kind travel advisory, the Assam government has asked the people of the state not to travel to the neighboring state, Mizoram, saying there is a "threat to personal safety." The travel advisory from the Assam government came on Thursday—three days after six personnel of the Assam Police were killed as violent clashes erupted at the Assam-Mizoram border. Here are more details.

Advisory

The travel advisory, which was issued by the Assam Home and Political Department, read: "Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people cannot be accepted." The advisory has further asked Assamese people staying in the neighboring state for work purposes to "exercise utmost caution."

Twitter Post

Details

The advisory noted several violent clashes took place in the Assam-Mizoram border area in the past, but the latest incident led to unprecedented, indiscriminate firing on policemen and civilians in the Cachar district. "In view of the above and with the purpose of ensuring safety and security, a travel advisory is hereby issued to all the people of Assam," it said.

Mizoram's objection

Meanwhile, Mizoram has raised objections to the deployment of a large Assam Police contingent at the interstate border. Mizoram's Home Secretary Pi Lalbiaksangi wrote to the Centre's Additional Secretary in charge of Northeast, saying, "In view of the tense situation...mobilization of a large contingent of police...by Assam is quite objectionable, and will lead to apprehensions and panic among the people on both sides."

Union Home Ministry

Following the Monday clashes at the Lailapur (Assam)-Vairengte (Mizoram) border—in which six Assam policemen and a civilian were killed—the Union Home Ministry ordered the deployment of central forces in disturbed areas. Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday convened a high-level meeting in Delhi attended by Assam and Mizoram officials; it was decided both sides should "continue discussions...to resolve the border issue in an amicable manner."

Information

Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6km-long border between the former's Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts and the latter's Kolasib, Mamit, and Aizawl districts. Tensions along the border—especially in Cachar and Hailakandi—have been escalating for a year, but Monday's incident was by far the most violent.

Directives

Separately, Assam issued two more directives Thursday, ordering all vehicles coming from Mizoram be checked for "illicit drugs." However, it also directed senior police officials and deputy commissioners in Cachar and Kamrup districts to "ensure the safety and security of persons belonging to Mizoram staying at Mizoram Houses at Guwahati and Silchar," where demonstrations were held to protest the deaths of Assam policemen Monday.