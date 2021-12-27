Lifestyle 5 ways to beat long waiting hours at airport

Follow these tips to survive a lengthy airport stay

Remember Tom Hanks in The Terminal and how he devised ways to survive his endless wait at the airport? If you too find yourself stuck at the airport (obviously not in the same way), either waiting for a delayed flight or a connecting flight, then you too can do a few things to pass the time. Here are some things you can do.

Number 1 Go shopping

If you are on an international trip, make use of duty-free shops at the airport. While not everything you find here is cheap, the options are limitless and you can find a great deal on certain items. Some shops even provide free samples of perfumes and more. If you don't want to spend, window shop! Easily the best way to pass the time.

Number 2 Purchase a first-class lounge pass

Gone were the days when first class was only reserved for a selected few. Now, you can buy a pass and spend some time in the luxury of the high-end lounges. Here, you can have a relaxing shower, have a drink, and munch on something before your flight. Some lounges also offer spa services that you can make use of.

Number 3 Make way into the city

If your wait time between flights is over five hours, then you can go for a short tour of the city. Check out nearby places to visit online. Make sure to check the distance of the city from the airport so you don't miss your flight Keep some buffer time in hand for the security check while coming back from the city.

Number 4 Grab something to eat

Over the years, airports around the world have invested heavily in providing the best dining experiences to fliers. Several world-class airports are filled with umpteen restaurant choices. You can taste delicacies of cuisines like Thai, Mexican, Indian, etc. Some of the eating joints also offer vouchers with attractive discounts and happy hours. Make sure you ask about them.

Number 5 Make a detailed itinerary

If you are not into exploring the airport or the city, then simply sit down and prepare your travel itinerary. Browse the internet to learn about your destination and about the various things to do there. Check the famous food joints or other activities and make a detailed plan about what you wish to do and when you will do it.