Lifestyle 5 things to do in Meghalaya

5 things to do in Meghalaya

Meghalaya is known for its serene natural beauty

Located in Northeast India, Meghalaya is a beautiful hilly state surrounded by bewildering caves, serene waterfalls, enormous valleys, and bewitching lakes. Meghalaya is one of the Seven Sisters of India and is also known to receive the highest rainfall in the world. Here are a few things to do in Meghalaya, besides getting lost in the jaw-dropping beauty of this place.

Travel How to reach Meghalaya?

If you wish to fly by air, you can land at the airport in Umroi which is around 35 kilometers from Shillong. You can also land at the Gopinath Bordoloi Airport in Guwahati which is 128 kilometers from Shillong. You can either take a cab or a helicopter from here. The nearest railway station is Guwahati which is 100 kilometers from Shillong.

#1 Trek to Living Root Bridges

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Living Root Bridges in Meghalaya is one of the most mysterious and scenic locations in the state and is the ideal place to try trekking. Spread across the dense valleys of Khasi Hills, the area is well-known for the entangled root bridges that are made of rubber trees. The Umshiang Double Decker Living Root Bridge is the largest and over 180 years old.

#2 Camping around Umiam Lake

Source: Flickr

When in Meghalaya, you should plan camping with your friends or family on an island in the mesmerizing Umiam Lake. The lake is basically a man-made reservoir and was formed after a dam was built to generate hydroelectric power. Apart from camping, you can also try other water adventure sports like water scooting, water skiing, and kayaking amid the lush green Khasi Hills.

#3 Explore the Mawsmai Cave and Siju Cave

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Meghalaya is known for its thrilling and alluring caves. If you are an adventure enthusiast, try exploring the dark and narrow Mawsmai Caves and the Siju Caves. Siju Cave, also known as the cave of bats, is the third-largest cave in the Indian subcontinent. Both the Mawsmai and Siju Caves are formed out of limestone with impressive stalactite and stalagmite formations.

#4 Photography at Elephant Falls

Source: Pixahive.com

If you love photography and want to capture nature at its best, then don't forget to visit the beautiful Elephant falls that is located near the Shillong peak. It was earlier called the Three Steps Waterfall but the name was changed later after a British officer noticed the rock here resembling a huge elephant. Summer is the best time to visit this scenic place.

#5 Savor the local cuisine of Meghalaya

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Apart from the eye-catching scenic beauty, Meghalaya is also popular for its delicious local cuisine that is influenced by the tribal culture of the area. Rice with spicy fish and meat is the staple food of Meghalaya. If you want to savor the authentic Meghalayan cuisine, do try some delicacies like Jhur Sideh, Muli Khleh, Jadoh, Red rice, Dohshaiin, and Makham-Bitchi.