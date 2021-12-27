Lifestyle 5 ways to naturally deodorize your home

Dec 27, 2021

A nice smelling home is inviting and relaxing

Home fresheners are a hot-selling commodity today. A nice scent soothes your senses and acts as a relaxant. However, such products are often filled with chemicals. But you can always go the natural route. From herbs and houseplants to essential oils, there are various ways to lend a nice fragrance to your home naturally. Here are some.

#1 Invest in houseplants

The trend of indoor gardening is fast catching up. House plants filter the air and make your home smell fresh and natural. These plants also add to the beauty of your home. Some houseplants that you can invest in are fragrant orchids, Cuban oregano, lavender, jasmine, and eucalyptus. You can also try citrus plants like Meyer lemon.

#2 Place herb sachets in drawers and closets

Herb sachets have an amazing aroma and you can easily make them at home as well. Pluck some fresh herbs from your garden, wash and dry well, and tuck into paper sachets. You can use herbs like rosemary, lavender, and rose petals. Place them inside your closet and drawers for a scintillating fragrance. Plus, they also ward off pests and bugs.

#3 Clean your trash cans regularly

Trash cans can make your entire house smell pungent as the smell drifts from one room to another. They also attract a lot of flies and bugs. So, it's extremely important to clean the cans regularly. Sprinkle some baking soda inside your trash can before washing it to absorb the smell. Leave for some time and then spritz with a room spray.

#4 Spray your rooms with essential oil

Essential oils are therapeutic and are made of plants. There are various ways to use essential oils to lend a nice fragrance to your home. Make a DIY freshener by adding a few drops of any oil to a spray bottle and filling the rest with water. You can even spray it on upholstery and laundry. Diffusers are another way to use these oils.

#5 Make a DIY reed diffuser

Source: Flickr

A reed diffuser is a decorative piece where a glass jar is filled with a scented liquid or essential oil and a set of wooden sticks or reeds is placed inside it. The reeds absorb the fragrance and spread it around your home naturally. You can make it at home by using a carrier oil, some essential oil, and a few bamboo sticks.