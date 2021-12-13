Lifestyle 5 reasons to jump rope now

Skipping exercise comes with a plethora of advantages than just shedding those extra kilos

Often thought of as a childhood activity, skipping rope has a plethora of health advantages. While you might automatically associate it with weight loss, there's much more to it. The humble rope opens up a world of health, so if you have not already been gaining from it, incorporate it into your exercise routine today. Here are a few benefits of skipping rope.

Context Why does this story matter?

Skipping is a weight-bearing type of exercise that promotes bone density and can cut back the risk of various bone diseases. Orthopedic surgeons say that skipping is more effective than running, especially for people with pre-existing knee issues. Moreover, it is a fun way to exercise, and doing something you enjoy ensures you continue with it, similar to Zumba.

Balance Skipping can improve your balance and coordination

Inculcating skipping exercise as part of your daily routine can aid you in bettering your coordination and balance. While skipping with a jumping rope, your feet must jump in time in coordination with the rotation of your wrists to create an uninterrupted movement. Experts have said this exercise is very effective to improve the balance and motor coordination in autistic children.

Heart health It enhances your cardiovascular health

It is also an excellent workout for your cardiovascular health as it regulates the pumping of your heart and several other things. It is because jumping repeatedly for a certain duration of time needs more blood and oxygen to be pumped to working muscles, which heightens heart and respiratory rate. So besides improving heart health, skipping can also improve the capacity of your lungs.

Injury risk Jumping rope decreases the risk of injuries

As mentioned above, skipping rope improves coordination, and this, in turn, leads to more agility and body awareness, making you less prone to injuries. It also makes your leg and calf muscles stronger along with minimizing the risk of any unwanted ankle or foot injury. Besides this, you are also less likely to get injured while doing other day-to-day activities.

More Lose belly fat; ease anxiety

Skipping rope increases stamina over a period of time. It makes the body flexible and strengthens muscles. High-intensity interval training with a jump rope can reduce belly fat and strengthen abdominal muscles. It can also help with anxiety or any other mental health issues as a high-strength activity improves blood circulation to the brain.

Habit How to inculcate skipping into your daily routine?

You can use jump rope as a warm-up exercise for 4-5 minutes at an average speed for your muscles before beginning to work out. Finish your exercise routine by skipping for a fast burnout. It can even make up for your entire exercise schedule once or twice a week. For those with desk jobs, take a 10-minute break and go skip.