Why should you make stretching a part of daily life?

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 20, 2021, 03:22 pm

Stretching reduces risk of getting injured

Without realizing it, most of us start our day by stretching even before we get out of bed. Stretching reduces the risk of getting injured, induces a feeling of calmness, and is even thought to improve our blood circulation. Your body's natural reward system makes stretching feel good to motivate you to keep your muscles at optimal tension. Let us see its top benefits.

Euphoria

Stretching may help you release endorphins, decrease pain during menstruation

Endorphins are hormones that are produced by your pituitary gland, which work as neurotransmitters. These hormones have a great pain-relieving impact and cause a feeling of happiness. They are released after certain activities, especially stretching. Moreover, stretching also decreases pain during the menstruation period as it relaxes your blood vessels and releases beta-endorphins that are known to reduce stress as well as pain.

Sports

It will also help you perform better in sports

Stretching increases the body's flexibility that might help you better your performance in sports. In fact, young athletes stretch at least thrice a week, which is an excellent way to guarantee your muscles do not pull up while performing your sport. However, they do it after a warm-up or workout when muscles are loose, but you can do some stretching exercises before your game.

Healing

Helps to heal and prevent back pain

Muscle stiffness and stress put unnecessary pressure on your spine, resulting in back pain, neck pain, and soreness in that area in particular. In such cases, stretch, as it will pull your sore muscles and give you relief. Experts say that if you have had any back or neck injuries in the past, doing some regular stretching with core-building workouts improves the condition.

Other benefits

Helps reduce tension and calm your mind

Anxiety, tension, and stress are something we almost experience on a regular basis. But don't worry, you can beat all these with a balanced diet, stretching, drinking an adequate amount of water, and getting enough sleep. Stretching not only makes your body flexible but also helps calm your mind. A helpful tip: You can do some stretching exercises before you start your work, too.