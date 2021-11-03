Here's how you can make Diwali enjoyable for your pets

Nov 03, 2021

You need to make sure your pets are comfortable enough during Diwali

Everyone loves Diwali but it can be a nerve-racking time for your pets due to the firecrackers and extreme pollution. You will often find them hiding under a sofa or bed, all scared. This is the time when you must make sure your pets are comfortable enough. The first step is to create a cozy nook for them. Here are some other good ideas.

Morning walk

Take your pets for an early morning walk

You won't find anyone bursting firecrackers in the morning and this is the best time to wake up and take your pets for a walk as it will be peaceful and enjoyable for them. Such strolls might also tire your pet out, which may help them sleep peacefully when the evening carnival begins. You can continue this routine after the festival as well.

Preparation

Try to prepare your pets before Diwali evening

Try to prepare your pet's senses by acquainting them with the sounds of bursting fireworks well in advance. There are several videos on the Internet that mimic a particular sound. Start playing them at a low volume initially. You can contact a veterinarian as well and ask them about the medicines that could be given to help minimize the stress.

Overwhelming

Create a comfortable and quiet place for your pet

Make a comfortable space for your pets where the reach of sounds is less. That will be a good cushion for them. Try to keep them occupied with their favorite toys and treats. Don't forget to keep cushions and blankets for them, too. Shut the windows and doors and draw curtains in the evening. Try getting air purifiers to protect them from air pollution.

Guide

Some other helpful tips for pet parents

If your pet is feeling anxious, you can use anxiety-reducing oils, like natural cannabis leaf extract oil with no additives. Prepare a first-aid kit, especially with antiemetic medicines. Refrain from cuddling your pets when they are under pressure, but make them feel that everything is absolutely normal and fine. Play some fun games with them so that it keeps them distracted. Finally, Happy Diwali!