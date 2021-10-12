Get that festive glow with these facial yoga exercises

Along with yoga, you should take healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables

The festive season is here and it is natural that everyone wants to look the best in their chosen outfits as well as have beautiful and glowing skin. Did you know some yoga exercises can really help you in getting youthful and glowing skin? But along with yoga, don't forget to take an appropriate diet rich in both fruits and vegetables. Here's more.

Kakasana

Kakasana or Crow Pose: Brings lightness to balance your body

In Kakasana, you have to bend and put your palms ahead of your feet, bend your elbows, and bring your knees outside. Your back should be parallel to the floor and don't forget to look up and ahead. Now, balance and lift your feet off the ground very slowly. This will make your wrists stronger, improve flexibility, and make your body feel lighter.

Chanting 'Om'

Chant 'Om' with a smile to reduce stress

Chanting Om is the easiest yet one of the most effective yoga poses. Just close your eyes, smile, and chant. Simultaneously, you need to visualize the point between your eyebrows like a balancing locus. This pose will offset the lines on your face and result in glowing skin from within. This exercise also helps reduce stress and relaxes your body.

Halasana

Halasana to calm your mind

For Halasana or Plow Pose, lie on the back, put your palms beside you on the floor, and lift your legs up at a right angle by using your abdominal muscles. Now, drop your legs back slowly behind your head and aid your lower back with palms for low impact. Halasana also improves your metabolism as well as removes toxins from the body.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose to elevate your mood

In Bhujangasana, you should place your palms on the ground, bend your elbows straight back and pause for a moment. Now, inhale to lift your chest off the ground, roll back your shoulders, and keep your lower ribs on the floor. Don't crank up your neck, it should be neutral. This asana can improve your skin elasticity, make it firm, and elevate your mood.