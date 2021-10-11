Here are some lesser-known negative aspects of intermittent fasting

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 06:24 pm

Some studies suggest that intermittent fasting can cause sleep problems, loneliness, and irregular heartbeats

Over the years, fasting has been one of the most common methods to achieve weight loss. Intermittent fasting is the most popular fitness trend that people use to simplify their lifestyles and shed some pounds. However, it also has a scary downside that nobody tells you about, including improper brain functioning as well as loss of muscle power. Here's all you need to know.

Mental health

How intermittent fasting affects your mental health

For quite a while, intermittent fasting has been in the limelight and has gained immense popularity. However, it is important to understand that this kind of fasting not just affects your body but also your mind as it can undermine your mental health as well as lead to "sarcopenia." Sarcopenia is a syndrome that involves loss of muscle mass and bone mass, too.

Side effects

It may cause irregular heartbeat and weakened immune system

Since intermittent fasting focuses on when you are eating instead of what you are eating. This can result in losing focus on a balanced diet, resulting in a lack of required nutrients for your body. Studies have said this kind of fasting, if extended to a prolonged period, can cause long-term damage like liver and kidney problems, irregular heartbeat, anemia, and weakened immune system.

Other problems

You might feel lonely with intermittent fasting

Since intermittent fasting is a kind of time-restricted fasting, you may also need to avoid family dinners and social gatherings involving food, ultimately making you feel lonely. Some studies suggest intermittent fasting can cause problems with sleep schedules and decrease the duration of REM sleep. REM sleep is a deep sleep stage in which your body recovers and is important for good health.

Choice

Should you try intermittent fasting?

Choosing a diet comes down to one's personal choice and intermittent fasting seems to work for many people. But intermittent fasting is not easy for everyone and one should not follow it just because it is widely popular. People having certain health issues, like diabetes or low blood pressure, should avoid intermittent fasting. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also refrain from trying intermittent fasting.