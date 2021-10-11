Want to control high blood pressure? Do these exercises regularly

Everyone wants to be healthy and we cannot ignore the benefits that come from exercising regularly. Exercises not only keep you fit and lift up your mood but also strengthen your bones and keep you away from several kinds of diseases. Did you know there are several exercises that can help you reduce your blood pressure by up to 20 points? Here's more.

Blood flow

Cycling or brisk walking for 10 minutes thrice every day

Daily exercise makes your heart stronger which helps in pumping the blood with less effort. The ideal way to lower down your blood pressure is by breaking down your workout into several sessions. A 10-minute brisk walk or cycling thrice a day can decrease blood pressure more effectively and control spikes than a 30-minute walk. Remember, you do not have to become a marathoner.

Swimming

Swimming: An effective way to prevent heart diseases

If you like to take a dip in a pool, you are not only enjoying a swim but also reducing several health risks. If you swim a few times every week, it can help you in lowering down your systolic blood pressure significantly. Swimming is as safe as cycling or walking and may also help in the prevention of hypertension.

Strength training

Weight training also lowers high blood pressure

Weight training or weight lifting raises blood pressure temporarily but can aid in overall fitness, including improving blood pressure levels. Studies have suggested isometric handgrip exercises can help you reduce blood pressure by 10%. However, strength training should be strictly avoided by people having uncontrolled blood pressure levels like 180/110mm Hg or higher. Aerobic exercises have also shown a reduction in blood pressure.

Other exercises

Treadmilling and hiking helps in regulating blood pressure

Hiking is a very powerful cardio workout and has its own perks, including fresh air and good views. Hiking improves both blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Using a treadmill also enhances blood circulation and has a positive impact on cardiovascular function. Exercising regularly is a drug-free approach to lowering your high blood pressure and also brings a positive change to your lifestyle.