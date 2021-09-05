Uva ursi: What makes this herbal supplement so popular?

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 01:00 am

Uva ursi is an evergreen shrub that grows well in rocky terrains. The plant blossoms into pink and white flowers which get replaced with red berries in the summer. It is believed that uva ursi has been around for its medicinal purposes since almost the second century and its most common use is in the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Here's more.

UTI treatment

Is used as a natural cure for UTIs

It is known that Native Americans used uva ursi as a natural cure for UTIs before the advent of antibiotics. It contains glycosides that get transformed into hydroquinone, which has antibacterial properties. In addition, it also contains arbutin, which works to reduce inflammation. A study found uva ursi, along with the dandelion root, reduced the frequency of UTIs in women who had recurring UTIs.

Hair fall

It is a good cure for hair fall

Applying uva ursi extracts to the scalp has been found to make the hair follicle stronger and significantly reduces hair fall. The plant is also rich in antioxidants that neutralize the effect of free radicals and hence prevent premature greying of hair. Uva ursi is a natural conditioner and is the ideal choice if you are looking to deeply nourish the hair.

Skin

Has a host of benefits on the skin

Topical application of the uva ursi extract is known to reduce pigmentation, sunspots, and acne marks. It also helps in reducing the symptoms of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles. Uva ursi is also a natural sun protector as it contains hydroquinone. Applying the extract on the skin before stepping out in the sun thus helps in preventing suntan or sunburn.

Side effects

However, uva ursi can cause several side effects

While smaller doses of uva ursi or its topical application are considered safe, consuming it for longer periods of time can cause harm. Even short-term intake of uva ursi can give way to mild symptoms like nausea, vomiting, insomnia, and irritability. However, when taken in higher doses over a long duration of time, it can damage the kidneys, liver, and even cause seizures.