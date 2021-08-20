#HealthBytes: Reasons why soaked raisins are better than raw ones

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 06:23 pm

We all love snacking on raisins. But did you know that having raisins soaked in water are more beneficial for your health than raw ones? This is because when they are soaked overnight and consumed on an empty stomach, the vitamins present on the outer skin of the raisin dissolve in water and are better absorbed by the body. Read on to know more.

Blood pressure

Balances the salt levels and regulates blood pressure

Having soaked raisins in the morning is a great way to maintain normal blood pressure levels as they help in balancing the salt content in the body. They, thus, regulate your blood pressure. They also contain dietary fibers that are capable of altering the biochemistry of blood vessels, making them less stiff and reducing overall blood pressure levels.

Bone health

Contains boron that is essential for bone formation

Raisins contain calcium and other minerals like boron and phosphorous that are essential for strong bone formation. In addition, these nutrients also help in maintaining strong teeth. Because nutrient absorption in soaked raisins is higher, eating them in the morning is beneficial for those who suffer from bone-related issues. Regularly eating soaked raisins also help those who have joint pain.

Anemia

Is a rich source of iron and prevents anemia

Anemia is a condition that is common in women. The body requires iron for the formation of red blood cells, and a deficiency in iron can cause anemia. Raisins contain iron, copper, and vitamins that are essential in the formation of red blood cells. Having a handful of soaked raisins every day helps in keeping iron deficiency away.

Weight loss

Contains natural sugars that reduce sugar cravings

Raisins contain natural sugars like fructose and glucose and having soaked raisins first thing in the morning reduces sugar cravings for the rest of the day. In addition, raisins leave you with a feeling of being full. Owing to these two reasons, they are a part of several weight-loss diets. Looking to lose weight? Have a handful of soaked raisins in the morning.