Here's why jicama should be your go-to food this summer

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 12:39 am

What is Jicama? Know all about this wonder vegetable

Jicama (pronounced hee-kah-ma) is a root vegetable that closely resembles a turnip. Native to Central America, the root is often served by roadside vendors as a raw snack or salad item, to beat the sweltering heat. While it is relatively new in India, Jicama salads and juices are quite popular in other parts of the world. Read on to know more.

Antioxidants

Is a rich source of antioxidants that fights oxidative stress

Our body requires antioxidants to fight the oxidative stress caused by harmful free radicals as they can lead to several diseases. Some chronic diseases that result from oxidative damage are cancer, diabetes and heart diseases. Jicama is a powerhouse of antioxidants and prevents cell damage. Vitamin C, Vitamin E, selenium and beta-carotene are a few of the many antioxidants that it contains.

Constipation

Contains dietary fiber that eases constipation

The intake of fiber helps in the easy movement of stools through the digestive tract. Including one cup of jicama in your diet is believed to help you meet your daily fiber and water requirements, as the vegetable has high fiber content. In addition, it also contains inulin, a fiber that aids in increasing the frequency of bowel movements in people suffering from constipation.

Weight loss

Contains water and fiber, leaving you feeling full for long

Jicama is a nutrient-dense food that is rich in water and fiber content. This will help you in feeling full for longer periods of time. Hence, make jicama an ideal addition to the diet if you are looking to lose weight. Not just that, studies show that jicama may increase insulin sensitivity of the body, thus reducing the risk of obesity.

Versatile

Jicama can be easily tweaked into all your favorite dishes

While there is no doubt that jicama is loaded with nutritional goodness, the fact that it can easily be added to several dishes makes it a real star. You can add jicama to salads or make delicious juice or soup with it. But our top favorite has to be the jicama fries, which make for an ideal crunchy treat in the summer.