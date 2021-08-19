#HealthBytes: Practice these yoga asanas to achieve perfectly sculpted jawline

Aug 19, 2021

We millennials have a reputation for working out almost every other part of the body except the one which is most visible to the world — our face. When it comes to exercising our facial muscles, there are a plethora of yoga exercises that will easily help you achieve a perfectly toned and sculpted jawline and get rid of the stubborn double chin.

Fish face

Fish face exercise helps tone and sculpt cheek muscles

Suck in your cheeks and lips, imitating a fish. Hold this position for up to a minute and then release. After a week of practicing the basic fish face exercise, go to the next level where you should try and smile while holding the fish face. The trick here is to make sure to work your cheek muscles and not your eyes while smiling.

Inverted tongue

Inverted tongue neck stretch works the lower face

Roll your tongue and push it upwards, toward the roof of your mouth. Breathe normally. Next, look up while holding the tongue in the same position. This helps to stretch the neck. Push the tongue further upward to further stretch the neck. Hold this position for a few seconds. Now, close your eyes, release your tongue and come back to the starting position.

Air kiss

Air kiss exercise for a toned jawline, lean neck

Air kiss is a simple exercise that not only gives you a sculpted jawline but also helps reduce any stubborn lines around the mouth and lips. To begin with, look upward and push your lips outwards with pressure (just like how you pout). Hold this position for 15-20 seconds and release. For best results, do this 15-20 times every day.

Chin lock

Chin lock will help get rid of double chins

Firstly, sit down in a cross-legged position. Place both your hands on the knees with palms facing upwards. Inhale deeply and hold your breath. Now, bring your chin closer to your chest. At the same time, lift your sternum towards your chin. Slowly, let your breath out while holding the position. Hold for up to 15 seconds. Now, release your chin, inhale, and repeat.