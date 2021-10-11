How much fruit is too much in your diet?

We all know that fruits are an excellent source of necessary vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber and they should mandatorily be a part of a balanced diet. However, it is important to also note that having fruits in excess quantity can bring harmful outcomes as they are high in fructose sugar. Here's why consuming too much fruit or only fruit could be harmful.

Fructose and its effect on your body

Fructose is a naturally occurring caloric sweetener, and pure fructose is sweeter than any other type of sugar. It occurs naturally in honey, fruits, a few vegetables, and fruit juices. If you consume fructose in excess amount, it may stimulate your body to deposit extra fat, particularly in the liver, and can further contribute to Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

What are some other bad effects of excess fructose?

This naturally-occurring sugar may also be an indicator of other metabolic diseases as well as weight gain. Fructose could also lead to addiction to sweet food and stimulate your hunger along with leading to extra fat deposition in the body, obesity, and diabetes. Excess fructose intake can also cause diarrhea and digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with abdominal pain, constipation, and bloating.

What is the best time to eat fruits?

The best time to consume fruits can be in the morning as your digestive system will quickly be able to break down the sugar and provide all the necessary nutrients. To gain instant energy, one should eat fruits before a workout, too. You can also consume fruits as a post-workout meal as they help you gain the energy back you lost during the workout.

What's the difference between fruits and fruit juices?

Many studies have shown that there is a lack of dietary fiber in fruit juices compared to whole fruits. Fruit juice may also contain added sugar for taste enhancement and preservation, which further contributes to obesity risk. In fact, excess fruit juice consumption at an early age may lead to a higher risk of obesity. It can also result in shorter adult height.