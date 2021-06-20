#HealthBytes: Warning signs that your body is fat deficient

Fats are an essential part of our diet, and experts suggest that 25-30% of our total energy intake should comprise healthy fats. Nuts, plant-based oils, and fish are excellent sources of good fats, and it is also important to avoid unhealthy saturated and trans fats. Fat deficiency can cause many ailments. So, here are a few warning symptoms that you should take seriously.

Dermatitis

May affect the skin cell structure, causing dermatitis

Fat is a significant component of the skin cell structure, and it plays a major role in maintaining the moisture barrier of the skin. Hence, deficiency of dietary fat directly affects the skin and leads to dermatitis or skin inflammation. If your skin turns dry and exhibits scaly rashes, this may be a warning sign of insufficient intake of dietary fat.

Immunity

You might frequently fall sick due to weak immune system

Limited intake of healthy fats can weaken the immune system, attracting more illnesses your way. This is because dietary fats are responsible for stimulating immune cells. If your diet is particularly low in omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid and omega-6 fatty acid linoleic acid, you are bound to fall sick frequently. Have a diet rich in nuts, seeds, and fish to tackle this issue.

Hair loss

It can cause loss of hair in the eyebrows, scalp

Prostaglandins are fat molecules in the body that promote the growth of strong hair. A fat deficient diet is thus proven to inhibit the growth of healthy hair and cause hair loss in the scalp and eyebrows. Salmon, sardines, and mackerel are healthy sources of fat that you must include in the diet if you suffer from hair loss induced by fat deficiency.

Hunger

Feeling hungry always? You could be fat deficient

If you are eating all three meals a day but still feel hungry at most times, there are high chances that you are suffering from a fat deficiency. It is ideal to munch on almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds between mealtimes to tackle this issue. This will keep hunger at bay as well as take care of your dietary fat requirements.