'Sitaphal' or custard apple is a nutritional powerhouse

Sitaphal or custard apple is not a fruit your kids would prefer because it has a signature smell that might drive them to puke. Also, finishing the fruit is cumbersome and takes a lot of time. But did you know it is actually a powerhouse of nutrition and your child might be missing out on many benefits if they do not eat sitaphal?

This is actually the season for 'sitaphal'

Loaded with crucial elements such as copper, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, and magnesium, sitaphal gets a lot of backing from known nutritionists. Celebrity dietitian and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has repeatedly given her stamp on how good the fruit is. April to May is when its plant starts blooming and you will be able to buy the fruits between August to November.

These are the benefits of the green mushy fruit

Now coming to its benefits. "Eating it will help in curing bloating and PMS (pre-menstrual syndrome)," says nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. She adds that this should be your go-to fruit if you are "suffering from diabetes or blood pressure-related issues." "While the high dietary fiber reduces the risk of diabetes, the potassium and magnesium in it will keep blood pressure in control," she wraps up.

The fruit has anti-obesogenic, anti-diabetes, and anti-cancer properties

Apart from this, sitaphal is also good for your eyes and brain, attests Diwekar. It is excellent for curing ulcers and can prevent acidity. The micronutrients in the fruit can also help you get good skin. "Sitaphal has bioactive molecules that display anti-obesogenic, anti-diabetes, and anti-cancer properties," the dietitian for celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in a blog.

Here are some ways in which you can eat 'sitaphal'

There are many ways through which you can include sitaphal in your diet: -Have it as a raw fruit. You can also add lemon to make it tastier. -Make the fruit part of your salad. -Drink its milkshake. It is tough, considering that you have to peel off the skin from every seed, but try it once. -There are also several other recipes available.